Amazon hiring 1,000 holiday workers in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — As holiday shopping heats up, e-commerce behemoth Amazon is adding to its workforce in Missouri and beyond.

The company (Nasdaq: AMZN) said it will hire for more than 1,000 seasonal positions in Missouri, part of an effort to hire 100,000 holiday employees across the U.S. According to officials, the openings are live now and include a variety of positions.

“Amazon offers jobs for people of all backgrounds and skill levels, and these 100,000 new, seasonal jobs offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career, or can simply provide extra income and flexibility during the holiday season,” officials said in a statement.

This isn’t the only recent move Amazon has made to ramp up production in St. Louis.

Last month, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store, called 4-Star, in the Saint Louis Galleria.

