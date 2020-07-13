Amazon to open its first Missouri retail store in St. Louis County mall

The company is now hiring for its Amazon 4-Star store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — E-commerce behemoth Amazon is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar retail store in St. Louis.

A company spokesperson did not say when the Amazon 4-Star store, located near the Apple store at the Saint Louis Galleria, will open but did confirm that the company is currently hiring. The owner of the Galleria, Brookfield Properties, did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The Amazon 4-Star store sells products from Amazon.com that are rated four stars or higher by buyers, as well as top-selling, new and trending products. Products include consumer electronics, kitchenware, home goods, toys, books and games.

Customers can use Amazon Pay, the Amazon mobile app and Amazon gift cards, in addition to traditional cash and credit cards, to pay for items.

