Amazon's first store in St. Louis opens Wednesday. Here's what you can expect.

ST. LOUIS — There's the latest read, the newest gadget in home automation technology and today's hottest toy for kids.

St. Louis shoppers don't have to wait for those items to arrive at their doorstep as the new Amazon 4-Star store — the first in the state of Missouri — opens Wednesday at the Saint Louis Galleria.

"The store is designed for customers to discover the products they love, and carries highly curated products from top categories. You can trust that everything around you are products customers love," Drew Sheriff, director of Amazon Physical Stores, told the Business Journal.

The Amazon 4-Star store sells products from Amazon.com that are rated four stars or higher by buyers, as well as top-selling, new and trending products. Products include consumer electronics, kitchenware, home goods, toys, books and games. The 4,600-square-foot store at the Galleria is organized by categories, with the children's section sorted by age groups.

There's also a table devoted to items trending in St. Louis, so shoppers can see what's popular in their area, said Sheriff. He did not elaborate as to why St. Louis was chosen for the first store in the state other than to say the company looks for locations with "vibrant traffic."

Every product in the store has a digital price tag that shows the price as well as the Prime member price, which offers savings to members. Some products also will have print outs of customer reviews.

