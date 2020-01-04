ST. LOUIS — Amazon.com Inc. is close to signing deals that could grow its footprint in the St. Louis region by at least 1 million square feet.

The Seattle-based e-commerce company (NASDAQ: AMZN) is near the finish line in negotiations to lease two locations in the Metro East and at least one in Missouri. The Metro East locations, which would be in the Gateway Commerce Center west of Edwardsville, are each roughly 500,000 square feet. The Missouri location is in the Fenton Logistics Park. The leases pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, real estate sources told the Business Journal.

No party involved in the lease negotiations, including the park developers and real estate brokers, responded to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the company does not comment on future locations.

“We are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop sites to best serve customers, however, we don’t provide information on our future roadmap," the spokesperson said.

Amazon has been building up its presence in the region in recent years and the new deals would push it past 3 million square feet of leased space in the St. Louis metro area.

