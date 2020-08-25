Ameren embarks on $60M project for campus upgrades

The project entails replacing electrical and cooling systems, many of which are are original to when the campus was first built in the 1950s

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Corp. is investing about $60 million to upgrade the nearly 70-year-old electrical and cooling systems at its headquarters in Downtown West.

Maryland Heights-based general contractor PARIC has been tapped to do the work at Ameren's 1901 Chouteau Ave. campus. Work began in June after PARIC received a $38 million building permit, according to city records and an Ameren spokesperson.

The project entails replacing electrical and cooling systems, many of which are are original to when the campus was first built in the 1950s, with updated and efficient systems.

The work is expected to take two years, a spokesperson said. Plans for the project pre-date COVID-19.