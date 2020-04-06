Ameren Missouri to provide additional $3.5M in energy assistance funds

The program includes $3 million to help Ameren’s customers pay off past-due energy bills

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based utility Ameren Missouri has announced it will provide an additional $3.5 million in energy assistance funds to help customers in the state who are facing financial challenges.

The funding is in addition to $1 million of support that Ameren announced in March, according to a release.

The effort is called the COVID-19 Clean Slate Program and it began this week. The program includes $3 million to help Ameren’s customers pay off past-due energy bills.

"Multiple community partners and agencies will participate in administering the program, which is designed to help income-eligible customers clear the remaining balance on their account after paying 25% of the current balance,” the company said. “For example, customers in a four-person household making up to $45,850 a year, or $3,821 per month, are eligible to apply.”

Details on another $500,000 for the program will be released later this year.

Click here for the full story.