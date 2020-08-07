Ameren Missouri launches $500,000 COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses, nonprofits

The latest program is similar to one that Ameren formed earlier this summer for its residential customers who faced financial hardships due to the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based utility Ameren Missouri has announced a $500,000 energy assistance fund for small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the program is open to Missouri small businesses and nonprofits with 50 or fewer employees that meet other eligibility requirements. If approved, organizations will receive a one-time $250 bill credit.

"We understand the hardship that many of our small businesses are facing today to keep their doors open and provide valuable goods, services and jobs in communities throughout the state," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience at Ameren Missouri, in a statement. "That's why we created this program in partnership with the United Way to help small businesses and nonprofits with their energy costs."

Small business owners and nonprofit leaders can visit amerenmissouri.com/smallbusinessrelief for more information and to apply.

The latest program is similar to one that Ameren formed earlier this summer for its residential customers who faced financial hardships due to the pandemic. The utility said it has provided more than $5 million in energy assistance and charitable contributions since March.