Ameren Missouri opens $20M north city operation center

The facility serves more than 135,000 customers in north St. Louis and the surrounding community

ST. LOUIS — Local utility Ameren Missouri has opened its $20.7 million North Metro Operating Center in north St. Louis.

The facility, at 4440 Union Blvd., can house up to 70 Ameren employees and serves more than 135,000 customers in north St. Louis and the surrounding community, according to a release. Paric served as contractor on the 57,000-square-foot project.

The project is a replacement for Ameren’s Geraldine Operating Center, which was located next to the North Metro Operating Center and was in service for 60 years. Previously, the utility had to store equipment offsite due to a lack of space at the Geraldine Operating Center. Now, due to the larger facility, that equipment can be stored on site and workers can address outages faster, officials said. Also, the company said a larger truck area will allow for future growth and can be used as a staging area for larger outages.

“We had long outgrown the Geraldine Operating Center, but it was important to us that Ameren Missouri remain invested in north St. Louis,” Marty Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri, said in a statement. “With the expanded footprint of the North Metro Operating Center, we can keep our crews close to the neighborhoods they are serving, so we can respond safely and quickly to issues as we work to keep energy reliable for our customers.”

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.