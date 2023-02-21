Ameren pledges $1M to local nonprofit

The campaign, called Once and for All, will address challenges like school accreditation challenges, troubling crime rates, slow economic growth and the decline in prosperity and national prominence, officials said.

"Addressing the high concentrations of poverty in our under-resourced communities is the most direct path to improving the well-being and success of the entire region," Gwen Mizell, vice president and chief sustainability, diversity and philanthropy officer for Ameren, said in a statement. "Doing that effectively requires us all to think more strategically. We are focusing our philanthropic resources on organizations that are creating real movement at scale where our customers need it most."