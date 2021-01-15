Ameren closes on another wind energy facility

Ameren said energy from the 300-megawatt facility, called Atchison Renewable Energy Center, is already reaching customers

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri said Thursday that it has closed on a wind energy facility in Atchison County, in the far northwest corner of the state.

Ameren said energy from the 300-megawatt facility, called Atchison Renewable Energy Center, is already reaching customers, even as construction continues on turbines. About 100 megawatts are now in service, with another 50 megawatts to 75 megawatts expected by the end of March. The remaining 125 megawatts to 150 megawatts are expected to be operational later this year, the electric utility said.

Ameren Missouri in December closed on the purchase of the High Prairie Renewable Energy Center in Adair and Schuyler counties, a 400-megawatt facility. Investment in the two facilities is to total $1.1 billion, it said.

"Ameren Missouri is taking major steps forward in our transformation to clean energy with the addition of these two large facilities," Marty Lyons, Ameren Missouri president and chairman, said in a statement.