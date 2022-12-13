Major collegiate hockey tournament to return to St. Louis in 2024

The 2022 ACHA National Championship was estimated to have had a $3 million economic impact locally, and organizers expect the figure to be similar in 2024.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The top tournament for collegiate club hockey teams is returning to St. Louis.

The American Collegiate Hockey Association said Monday its 2024 National Championships will be played at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

The ACHA is the U.S. governing body for non-varsity collegiate club hockey.

The 2024 tournament will be the second time that Centene Community Ice Center has hosted the ACHA National Championships, after the facility staged 2022 ACHA National Championships earlier this year.

As with this year’s event, the 2024 ACHA National Championships will be hosted by the St. Louis Sports Commission and St. Louis Blues. The Centene Community Ice Center, which includes four ice rinks, is the Blues’ practice facility. As part of the event, overflow games and practices are slated to take place at the Maryville University Hockey Center in Chesterfield.

“The St. Louis Sports Commission and the St. Louis Blues were such gracious hosts last season and we are thrilled to be bringing the ACHA National Championships back to St. Louis in 2024,” ACHA Executive Director Craig Barnett said.

The 2024 ACHA National Championships will run March 7-17, 2024, and include 78 teams playing across five men’s and women’s college hockey divisions. The tournament will include more than 110 hockey games, a news release said.

The 2022 championship was estimated to have had a $3 million economic impact locally, and organizers expect the figure to be similar in 2024.

“Our experience hosting the ACHA National Championships earlier this year was tremendous and we look forward to bringing the event back to the Heartland of Hockey again so soon,” said Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of the St. Louis Blues. “Securing marquee hockey events like this and the 2024 NCAA Men’s D1 Hockey Regionals at Centene Community Ice Center are a testament to our vision for the building and its impact on the local community."

