America's Center food service provider to lay off 27; cut hours for more than 170

ST. LOUIS — Levy, which provides food service at America's Center and The Dome at America's Center, will lay off 27 employees, effective Aug. 1. In addition, the company will reduce hours for 183 union and nonunion workers.

"Given the continued unforeseen business circumstances created by recent sports league announcements that teams would not return to playing in front of fans for a number of months, and/or government directives requiring longer term cancellation of large events due to the Covid-19 panemic, additional notice of job loss was not practicable," the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed Wednesday with the state.

The hourly team members impacted had already experienced reductions beginning in March and the impacted salaried managers had been furloughed since March, at which time those actions were expected to be short term, officials said. Salaried managers and hourly team members, including two chefs, two directors and six managers, were part of the 27 layoffs.

Additional hourly team members, including cooks, bartenders, catering and culinary supervisors, and attendants, are part of the group experiencing a 50% or more reduction of hours, which will last for six months until business levels resume.

