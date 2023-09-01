Amid enrollment declines and credit downgrade, Webster University official predicts turnaround

That also comes, said board Chair Sumit Verma, as the university looks to "rationalize" its campuses, as it potentially will open locations in emerging markets.

ST. LOUIS — Webster University's top board official on Wednesday said he was aware of litigation involving its downtown St. Louis campus — plus longterm enrollment declines and a credit downgrade last year, but said he expects the school to soon report more students for its fall term.

That also comes, said board Chair Sumit Verma, as the university looks to "rationalize" its campuses, as it potentially will open locations in emerging markets with favorable economies and scale back in other places. Webster says it has 40 sites and locations across three continents.

Verma, senior vice president of global strategic manufacturing at Iovance Biotherapeutics, declined to say whether that would include the downtown campus. The landlord that hosts the Gateway campus in the Arcade Building has sued the school, alleging it quit paying rent for several months this year. The suit asks for a court judgment — but not Webster's eviction.