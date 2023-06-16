Anheuser-Busch to pay wholesalers impacted by Bud Light boycott

The company said it plans to provide wholesalers with a sales incentive, additional credit and reimbursement for freight charges, as well as boosting local marketing

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch on Thursday said it would provide financial assistance to wholesalers and other partners as it works to offset the impact of a drop in sales after a two-month boycott of its Bud Light brand.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said it plans to provide wholesalers with a sales incentive, additional credit and reimbursement for freight charges, as well as boosting local marketing.

"We recognize that over the last two months, the discussion surrounding our company and Bud Light has moved away from beer, and this has impacted our consumers, our business partners, and our employees," Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, said in a letter posted Thursday on the company's website.

Bud Light sales have declined since the April 1 announcement by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney of a partnership with the brand and executive comments some saw as disparaging to Bud Light's core customers.

