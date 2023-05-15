x
Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light posts sixth consecutive week of double-digit sales declines

For the week ended May 13, Bud Light posted in-store sales of $74.4 million, off nearly 25% from the same week last year.
Credit: Natalie Behring/SLBJ
A sign disparaging Bud Light beer is seen along a country road on April 21, 2023 in Arco, Idaho. Anheuser-Busch, the brewer of Bud Light has faced backlash after the company sponsored two Instagram posts from a transgender woman.

ST. LOUIS — Bud Light has posted the sixth consecutive week of double-digit sales declines, a development that's "starting to look like a trend," an industry analyst said.

For the week ended May 13, Bud Light posted in-store sales of $74.4 million, off nearly 25% from the same week last year. In preceding weeks, the country's No. 1-selling beer brand had been down 23.6%, 23.4%, 21.4% and 17%, according to NielsenIQ data.

"Six consecutive weeks of double-digit declines is starting to look like a trend to me," said Bump Williams, president and CEO of Bump Williams Consulting, a Connecticut alcoholic beverage consultancy.

He noted that every geography in the U.S., except for Las Vegas, saw double-digit declines for Bud Light sales.

