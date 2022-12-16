Anheuser-Busch opens $5M training facility at its St. Louis campus

The company said it expects to continue to grow its instructor count, as new curricula and new sites are introduced.

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced the opening of a new technical training center at its St. Louis campus.

The more than $5 million investment adds eight jobs to the brewer's St. Louis-based learning and development team, bringing the total number of employees on the team to 12, officials said. The company said it expects to continue to grow its instructor count, as new curricula and new sites are introduced.

Dubbed the Technical Excellence Center, the project includes the renovation of the original Busch Technical Training Center, the company said.

The project comprises 11 different training labs totaling 17,000 square feet, and more than 30 curricula, the company said. The skills training addressed at the center includes motion controls, electrical safety and maintenance, and process equipment maintenance and support.

With the new facility, the company said it looks to improve performance by "addressing the technical skills gap that exists nationally, which is critical to the success of the brewer’s operations and business."

A-B's new Technical Excellence Center marks the start of a new training initiative at the company, "and is a clear demonstration of our commitment to build a future centered on knowledge and new capabilities," Mauricio Soufen, U.S. chief supply officer at A-B, said in a press release. “These advancements will allow us to better support our new and existing front-line technicians and embodies our ongoing commitment to invest in our people, our hometown of St. Louis, and our consumers, which are all key tenants of our success."

By the end of the year, over 200 employees will have been trained under the new program, which additionally aims to increase engagement among employees, as well as facilitate better line performance and faster response and repair times across its facilities nationwide, the company said. The new training program targets employees at all levels, as well as being used to recruit and hire new technicians, officials said.