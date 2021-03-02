Anheuser-Busch to make $1B in supply chain investments, work that includes St. Louis

At the St. Louis facility Anheuser-Busch plans to expand its seltzer brewing capacity and install footings and foundations at a new building on its campus

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is planning to make improvements at its St. Louis brewery as part of a $1 billion investment over the next two years.

The brewer said Wednesday the investment will be used for capital expenditure projects designed to boost its supply chain capabilities, improve sustainability efforts and modernize production.

The funding includes nearly $400 million A-B plans to invest at its 12 major breweries, including in St. Louis. The company said specific investment totals for each of the 12 breweries are still being determined.

At the St. Louis facility, located in the city Soulard’s neighborhood, Anheuser-Busch plans to expand its seltzer brewing capacity and install footings and foundations at a new building on its campus. Anheuser-Busch said the building, located off of Arsenal Street near the brewery entrance, is the first new facility added to its campus since 2006. Additional projects are still in the planning phase and will be unveiled in the next two years, the brewer said.

“Anheuser-Busch and our brands have always been there for the times that matter, and it matters now. This past year has required that we all adapt in unexpected and challenging ways, but our connection and commitment to supporting our people, communities and partners remains unchanged,” Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement. “Right now, our big dream is the recovery of our country. It’s the reopening of our neighborhood restaurants and bars, it’s cheering on our favorite teams and gathering together in person. We are here to find a better way to lead a safe and strong recovery, and we’re starting by investing across our U.S. supply chain to protect the industry and the millions of people who rely on it for their livelihoods. These investments are immediate and happening now.”