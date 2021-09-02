Anheuser-Busch to produce Stella Artois in St. Louis as part of $1B investment

Anheuser-Busch will spend another $296 million for the domestic production and distribution of Stella Artois in the U.S.

ST. LOUIS — Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) has announced it will expand U.S. production of Belgian lager Stella Artois in the U.S. this summer at four breweries, including at its North American headquarters in St. Louis.

A-B officials said the move is part of the plan, announced last week, to invest 1 billion over the next two years at its U.S. facilities to help drive the country’s economic recovery. In addition, officials said in a statement that A-B will spend another $296 million over the same two-year period for the domestic production and distribution of Stella Artois in the U.S.

A spokeswoman did not detail the amount of investment in St. Louis nor the number of jobs expected to be created. St. Louis joins A-B breweries in Los Angeles; Newark, New Jersey; and Jacksonville, Florida; in producing Stella Artois.

“Stella Artois is an industry leading premium lager with unmatched quality, history and heritage. It is a critical element of our industry leading portfolio and we are excited to invest even further behind the growth of this beloved brand,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “As part of our $1 billion U.S. investment, we will combine our brewing expertise with over 600 years of Belgian heritage to ensure that beer drinkers continue to enjoy Stella’s uncompromising quality and refreshing premium lager taste.”

A-B said the quality and recipe of Stella Artois will remain constant around the world. The brewer has developed and produced some Stella Artois products in the U.S. in the past, such as Stella Artois Solstice Lager, Stella Artois Midnight Lager and Stella Artois Cidre.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said A-B’s decision to produce Stella Artois in St. Louis will help advance the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.