Housing developer eyes new apartment building on Delmar Loop

Plans call for a seven-story building with 314 residential units, with apartments and townhouses ranging from studios to three bedrooms.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis-based developer known for student housing hopes to build new apartments and townhouses in the Delmar Loop.

St. Louis-based Subtext, which has built student housing and apartment complexes catering to young professionals across the country, presented a concept for a new apartment complex at 6630 and 6654 Delmar Blvd. to the University City Plan Commission at a meeting Wednesday night. The commission took no action, and a vote could be held after a public hearing in October, a city spokeswoman said.

The site previously housed Craft Alliance and Commerce Bank, according to city documents.