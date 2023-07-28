Housing developer eyes new apartment building on Delmar Loop

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis-based developer known for student housing hopes to build new apartments and townhouses in the Delmar Loop.
St. Louis-based Subtext, which has built student housing and apartment complexes catering to young professionals across the country, presented a concept for a new apartment complex at 6630 and 6654 Delmar Blvd. to the University City Plan Commission at a meeting Wednesday night. The commission took no action, and a vote could be held after a public hearing in October, a city spokeswoman said.
The site previously housed Craft Alliance and Commerce Bank, according to city documents.
Plans call for a seven-story building with 314 residential units, with apartments and townhouses ranging from studios to three bedrooms. The project would include 8,160 square feet of commercial space that would target retail and restaurants, along with several outdoor residential spaces, that would connect existing buildings on the Loop, the company said.