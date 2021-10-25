Scaled-down apartment building, with 54 units, pitched in St. Louis

The new proposal’s footprint is smaller than the seven-story development the St. Louis Preservation Board rejected in June

ST. LOUIS — A developer hoping to build new apartments in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood has retooled the plans to gain approval from the St. Louis Preservation Board for new construction in a historic district.

Representing property owner Greg Daney of Real Estate Investor Wholesale LLC, Chris Stritzel of 4th Street Partners is proposing a smaller apartment building than originally planned at 5612 Waterman Blvd., after the city’s Preservation Board denied an initial pitch at its June meeting. The board has jurisdiction over new construction in the city’s historic districts. The vacant property falls within the Central West End Historic District.

The board meets at 4 p.m. Monday to once again consider the apartment building at the site, which would be called the Marigold, named for a flower. The city’s Cultural Resources Office is recommending preliminary approval of the new design, with recommendations to change a roof parapet to match the roofs of the surrounding neighborhood. The office had also recommended approval at the June meeting, but the board rejected the plan after neighbors submitted petitions objecting to the building’s height, design and setbacks that didn’t fit in with the neighborhood, according to meeting records.

The developer is not seeking any tax incentives. Development costs can’t be estimated yet because potential design changes could significantly alter the cost of the building, Stritzel said.

After the project was rejected in June, Stritzel joined the project to push for city approval, but afterward will step aside to make way for a developer who has not yet been selected, he said.

The new proposal’s footprint is smaller than the seven-story development the board rejected in June, which would have had 60 units and required a variance to go above the 59 allowed under city code at the site. The new plan is for 54 units in a four-story structure: 31 studios and 23 one-bedroom apartments with an average size of 523 square feet for the studios and 604 square feet for the one-bedroom units, Stritzel said.