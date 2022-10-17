Apartment complex, townhouses proposed in Clayton

Clayton-based Keeley Properties is proposing the seven-story complex at 201-215 N. Meramec Ave. and 8015 Pershing Ave.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A developer is asking the city of Clayton for feedback on a proposal to build a $50 million, 200-unit mixed-use residential complex with apartments and townhouses, bridging the gap between downtown Clayton and some of the city’s more residential neighborhoods.

Clayton-based Keeley Properties is proposing the seven-story complex at 201-215 N. Meramec Ave. and 8015 Pershing Ave., the current site of a vacant lot and a car rental business, according to documents submitted to the city.

The properties add up to about 1.5 acres, and were purchased as part of a $4.9 million deal by JSR Clayton LLC in 2014.

The design for the massive complex, from St. Louis-based Trivers Architects, includes five floors of wood construction over two levels of concrete parking decks, according to the application. The apartments would have 206 units, and the parking garage would have 272 spaces.

The development would also include two-story townhouses with street-facing entries along Meramec Avenue, according to the plans. A ground-level cafe would occupy the corner of Meramec and Pershing.

Developers will take the plan to a meeting of the Clayton Plan Commission and Architectural Review board Monday for conceptual review, according to the city website.

The new building would total 343,297 total square feet, with about 195,000 square feet for the apartments and 114,000 in the parking garage, the developer said.

