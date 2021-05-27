Long-planned apartment project in Tower Grove South could move forward

Originally envisioned in 2018, the project at 3201 Morganford Road in Tower Grove South experienced delays because of the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Developer Robert Maltby indicated he may now be ready to move forward with a Tower Grove South apartment project — with some changes.

Originally envisioned in 2018, the project at 3201 Morganford Road in Tower Grove South experienced delays because of the pandemic, Maltby said.

The number of units has risen from 20 to 27, city documents say, and costs have grown from $3.7 million to $6.5 million. A mix of one- and two-bedroom units, along with five studios, are planned.

A three-story building dating to the early 20th Century will still be kept, with a new, four-story structure wrapping around it.

The first floor would include 1,364 square feet of commercial space. Maltby said no tenants have committed, but that he thought a small restaurant or co-working organization could be good fits.

Maltby said several contractors who bid on the work wanted to tear down the original structure. He said it had taken time to figure out how to keep it, plus deal with skyrocketing costs for materials and labor. Lumber for the project, he said, is up $700,000 versus 2018.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.