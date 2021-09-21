$7.2M apartment redevelopment planned for St. Louis

The redevelopment includes 34 apartments, 2,484 square feet of office space and on-site parking for 60 vehicles

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based Advantes Group will look to redevelop a former Saint Louis Public Schools building in the City of St. Louis' Ellendale neighborhood.

City documents say an Advantes entity would act as developer for 7212 Arsenal St., the former Wilkinson School, creating 34 apartments, 2,484 square feet of office space and on-site parking for 60 vehicles. The office space could support up to 15 employees, the city said.

Under a proposed deal with the government, the Advantes entity, 7212 Arsenal LLC, would be eligible for 10 years of tax abatement based on 80% of the assessed value of improvements.

A city board that evaluates public subsidies, the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, on Tuesday designated Advantes developer for the project. The Board of Aldermen previously passed a redevelopment agreement for the project.