High-rise apartment tower would replace bank branch and office buildings in downtown Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. — A new high-rise apartment tower and mixed-use development in Clayton would replace an existing bank building, while creating a new branch and office space for the bank in the new tower.

The plan for the current Sterling Bank site, at 50 S. Bemiston, is proposed by St. Louis-based developer Green Street Real Estate Ventures.

The project would see a 25-story apartment tower replace three structures the developer called obsolete, including the existing bank branch, a vacant retail and office space, and two covered parking lots.

The highest of the current buildings at the site reaches eight stories at its peak, according to city filings.

The proposal would add to significant new construction in downtown Clayton, which has also seen office vacancy fall. A $101 million residential high-rise from developer Balke Brown Transwestern is under construction, as is the $250 million Forsyth Pointe office tower.