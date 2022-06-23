Arby's franchisee plans $11.5M renovation of its St. Louis-area locations

Renovations will be completed throughout the remainder of the year, with the final renovation expected to be complete toward the end of 2022.

ST. LOUIS — Flynn Restaurant Group LP, Arby's largest franchisee, on Wednesday announced an $11.5 million project to renovate and remodel 30 locations of the quick-serve sandwich shop in and around the St. Louis area, including Metro East.

The company said in a press release that the locations will be renovated with the brand's upgraded, "inspired" aesthetics that feature new exteriors, modernized lighting, chalkboard graphics and multicolored wood materials.

Renovations will be completed throughout the remainder of the year, with the final renovation expected to be complete toward the end of 2022, officials said in the press release. Drive-thru lanes will remain open during construction.

The company said the renovation effort will create over 500 new jobs throughout the region.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is constantly looking for ways to reinforce our commitment to the communities we serve, and we hope these remodels will be warmly received by our valued customers and employees in the western Illinois and eastern Missouri areas,” Randy Bates, Flynn Restaurant Group's vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Flynn owns and operates over 360 Arby's locations through its Tulsa, Oklahoma-based RB American Group LLC subsidiary. The St. Louis-area Arby's locations slated for makeovers are located in Belleville, Bethalto, Fairview Heights, Godfrey, Granite City, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Salem, Shiloh, Vandalia and Waterloo in Illinois, and in Missouri, in Arnold, Bridgeton, Dellwood, Eureka, Farmington, Fenton, Florissant, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Lake St Louis, O'Fallon, St. Louis, St. Peters, Sullivan, Union, Washington and Wentzville.