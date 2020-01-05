Arch Grants taps COVID-19 relief fund to assist 16 St. Louis startups

The 16 grants totaled $141,000, with startups receiving between $4,000 and $10,000

ST. LOUIS — Arch Grants, the local nonprofit that awards $50,000 equity-free grants to startups, has provided new funding to 16 of its portfolio companies to help them navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funds were distributed from the Arch Grants Relief Fund, which was established to provide nondilutive grants to St. Louis-based startups in the nonprofit’s portfolio. The 16 grants totaled $141,000, with startups receiving between $4,000 and $10,000. The recipients, members of Arch Grants cohorts from 2013 to 2018, were not disclosed.

Arch Grants in March announced its relief fund, saying it would reallocate part of its organizational funds to provide assistance to previous grant recipients. The organization’s decision to launch the relief fund came after it asked portfolio firms to fill out a survey to get a better handle on the impact of COVID-19 on their operations.

A key takeaway from the survey was the immediate impact the coronavirus crisis had on the companies’ operations and finances, according to Arch Grants.

