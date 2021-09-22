Tennessee-based ArchWell Health to open first of 4 St. Louis-area primary care clinics

ArchWell provides what it terms "holistic" primary health care service to Medicare-eligible seniors in medically-underserved neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS — ArchWell Health, a Nashville, Tennessee-based company specializing in providing health care to seniors, will open the first of four planned St. Louis-area clinics Thursday.

ArchWell, which was created and funded by Triple Aim Partners, provides what it terms "holistic" primary health care service to Medicare-eligible seniors in medically-underserved neighborhoods. The company says its goal is to provide seniors access to quality health care and healthy living options, irrespective of their economic situation. Its focus is on providing comprehensive primary care for seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans.

ArchWell Health's initial St. Louis-area location, at 199 N. Florissant Road in Ferguson, will hold its grand opening Thursday, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and public tours, free food, giveaways and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The other three centers planned are:

ArchWell Health of North Kingshighway at 315 Aubert Ave. in St. Louis

ArchWell Health of South City at 4650 Chippewa St. in St. Louis

ArchWell Health of Overland at 9150 Overland Plaza in Overland.

The company has long-term leases on each of its locations, according to Chief Strategy Officer Chris Cavanaugh. She declined to disclose build out costs for the clinics.

The Ferguson location is only the second ArchWell has opened in its planned multistate rollout; a clinic in Birmingham, Alabama, was the first. ArchWell said in February it had 15 clinics under development to open by this fall. The company said it plans to continue adding centers and expects to add centers over the next several years.