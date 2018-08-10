ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — St. Louis Art Supply, formerly known as South City Art Supply, is now open in its new space at 4532 Olive St. in the Central West End. In addition to its new space and new name, the art store is also adding a coffee shop.

The art store offers a wide selection of traditional art supplies, a 32-seat cafe and a large selection of notebooks and stationery. St. Louis Art Supply also imported pens and pencils from Japan and Germany, including models not sold elsewhere in the St. Louis region, officials said.

St. Louis Art Supply occupies the commercial space on the first floor of a new $6.5 million apartment building, developed by Rothschild Development Ltd. The store and cafe occupy about 2,700 square feet, of which 1,700 square feet is used for the retail store and the remaining 1,000 square feet is used for the Cornflower Coffee & Tea cafe. Co-owner Carson Monetti previously told the Business Journal he plans to spend about $30,000 on the build-out of the space.

