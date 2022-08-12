Highly-anticipated Asian restaurant from acclaimed chefs to open next week

Chefs Tony and Jessica Nguyen will open their highly-anticipated modern Asian restaurant — called snō — on Friday, Aug. 19, in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — Chefs Tony and Jessica Nguyen will open their highly-anticipated modern Asian restaurant — called snō — on Friday, Aug. 19, in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The restaurant was first announced in March by the acclaimed chefs who have both worked at a number of prestigious restaurants on the West Coast.

Snō will open at 3611 Juanita St. in a 4,000-square-foot-space that was previously occupied by VP Square, which closed in late 2021. The building is owned by Cafe Mochi Owner Victor Pham, who also owned VP Square. The building has two floors and occupancy of about 120 guests.

Upon entering the restaurant, guests will be met with an open lounge to the right and a semi-private dining space to the left. The bar can seat 10 and guests can enjoy dim sum or offerings from the a la carte dinner menu. The semi-private dining space can seat 44 and will be used for large dinner parties, private events, and in the future, a multi-course chef's tasing menu. The main dining area is located on the second floor and can seat up to 80 guests with an additional bar and lounge.

Chef Tony Nguyen is a St. Louis native and grew up in the Shaw neighborhood. He's naming the restaurant after his mother, Tuyet, whose name translates to "snow" in Vietnamese.

