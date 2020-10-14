Atlanta cafe chain targets O'Fallon for next St. Louis-area location

The O'Fallon cafe will be the Atlanta-based chain's third in the St. Louis region, after opening in St. Peters and Clayton

ST. LOUIS — Tropical Smoothie Cafe has signed a lease to open a location in O'Fallon, Missouri, its second cafe in St. Charles County.

Franchisee Mike Patel will operate Tropical Smoothie Cafe at The Plaza at Hutchings Farm, a retail center at 2500 State Highway K, when it opens next year.

The O'Fallon cafe will be the Atlanta-based chain's third in the St. Louis region, after opening in St. Peters and Clayton.

Last month it was announced that Los Angeles private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners had acquired the chain.

