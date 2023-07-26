AT&T tower redevelopment moves ahead with more incentives, developer officially named

The building is about 1.4 million square feet.

ST. LOUIS — The $300 million plan to redevelop the AT&T tower in downtown St. Louis into apartments and commercial uses could get another official nod from the city Wednesday, in addition to another incentive for construction.

City staff is recommending that the city’s urban renewal board, the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, officially designate Beacon on Chestnut LLC as the developer for the 44-story tower at 909 Chestnut St. at a meeting Wednesday.