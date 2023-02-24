Missouri Supreme Court appoints judge in Attorney General Andrew Bailey's case against Kim Gardner

Set to hear the high-profile case is Judge John Torbitzky of the Missouri Court of Appeals' Eastern District, according to a court notice.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court on Friday appointed a St. Louis appeals court judge to hear Attorney General Andrew Bailey's case against the city's top prosecutor, Kim Gardner.

Set to hear the high-profile case is Judge John Torbitzky of the Missouri Court of Appeals' Eastern District, according to a court notice. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in August 2021 appointed Torbitzky, who was previously in private practice, to the appeals court, according to a court biography and media reports.

All judges of the city's St. Louis Circuit Court, where Gardner acts as prosecutor, on Thursday recused themselves from hearing the case, having been informed they may be called to testify in Bailey's case.