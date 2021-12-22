St. Louis-based physical therapy provider opens 14th area location

Axes Physical Therapy offers pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation and athletic training services, as well as free injury screenings.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area provider of full-service physical and occupational therapy has opened its 14th area location in Fenton.

Axes Physical Therapy opened at 53 Fenton Plaza and offers pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation and athletic training services, as well as free injury screenings. The Fenton location totals about 3,200 square feet and has four employees, officials told the Business Journal.

The new facility will be led by Jodi Bielicke, clinic director. Bielicke specializes in treating children and teen athletes, officials said. She competed in track and field at Maryville University, which led to her working with runners and other athletes to help them heal from and treat lower extremity injuries, the company said in a statement.

In addition to the new Fenton location, Axes relocated its Festus establishment to 1120 W. Commerce Drive because it needed more space, the company said. The new location totals about 4,550 square feet and has 10 employees.