This Metro East bakery is closing its doors permanently

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A bakery in Collinsville, Illinois, is closing.

Azúcar, Old City Bakery, located at 410 Beltline Road, on Wednesday said in a Facebook post that the bakery will be closing its doors permanently.

“It wasn’t a lack of business, more along the lines of bad timing for us personally,” the post read.

The owners went on to say that they will retain their lease for the space and “will be looking for someone to fill our shoes.”

“If owning a bakery has ever crossed your mind, now is the time to jump,” the owners wrote.

The bakery opened earlier this year in March and served baked goods including cookies, cakes, pies, Mexican sweet breads and donuts.

“We enjoyed our ‘short’ time working with you and hope to see everyone out and about,” the owners wrote.

