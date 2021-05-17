Take a peek inside at the two latest additions to Ballpark Village's lineup

"Having a location in the city of St. Louis just steps from Busch Stadium is a dream come true"

ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village has added two new concepts to its lineup — a restaurant and a retail store — both of which opened this month after the recent completion of its $260 million, 700,000-square-foot second phase that also included the Pennant Building, the PwC-anchored office tower and the One Cardinal Way apartment tower.

Arch Apparel, a local clothing brand known for its St. Louis-inspired apparel and accessories, opened its doors earlier this month at 771 Clark Ave. adjacent to Busch Stadium. The retail store will be open seven days a week and will offer a mix of baseball-centric gear, game day specials and all of its classic apparel. An elevated DJ booth for weekend home games also will be available inside the store.

"Having a location in the city of St. Louis just steps from Busch Stadium is a dream come true," Aaron Park, owner and CEO, said in a statement.

Park founded Arch Apparel in 2016, which began as a home-based business that has since expanded to include three store locations in St. Louis, Brentwood and St. Charles.

"Having unique St. Louis businesses like Arch Apparel as part of the dynamic mix of amenities in Ballpark Village has been part of our plan since Day One, and we are thrilled to see the vision continue to come to life," Mike LaMartina, COO for Ballpark Village, said in a statement.

In addition to Arch Apparel, Ballpark Village on Monday also added barbecue restaurant Salt + Smoke to its lineup. This is the fifth location for Salt + Smoke in the St. Louis region, and will be located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way, a new, 29-story apartment tower.

"It took us a little longer to open this location because of the pandemic, but our team was determined to get it done," Tom Schmidt, owner of Salt + Smoke, said in a statement. "We can't wait to open our doors to the best fans in baseball and to become a part of the 365-day atmosphere that Ballpark Village offers."