Ballpark Village office building gets first retail tenant, as Scott Credit Union makes $1.4M investment

ST. LOUIS — Scott Credit Union has opened a branch in Ballpark Village, its first in downtown St. Louis, fourth in Missouri and 19th total.

The 1,200-square-foot, full-service branch, located at the base of the PwC Pennant Building at the corner of Eighth Street and Cardinal Way, is the first retail tenant at the new office building, which opened in the fourth quarter of 2019 as part of the second phase expansion of Ballpark Village.

Scott Credit Union is investing $1.4 million in the new branch, President & CEO Frank Padak told the Business Journal.

Ballpark Village is "not only an excellent downtown project, but an opportunity for excellent visibility during Cardinals games, Blues games and the weekend activity," Padak said. "Of course the traffic is not what we all had expected with the pandemic, but this too shall pass and we will see traffic pick up."

Scott said the branch will be open extended hours to serve people visiting Ballpark Village and will be equipped with a walk-up ATM that is available from outside the branch during off hours.

“We are proud to be part of this neighborhood and all of the action it will bring to downtown St. Louis," Padak said.

Mike LaMartina, chief revenue officer for Ballpark Village, said, “Scott Credit Union will be a great new amenity for our office workers, residents and visitors.”

Construction has continued on Ballpark Village’s phase two expansion, including the One Cardinal Way residential tower, which will open Aug. 1. The expansion of Ballpark Village has added more than 700,000 square feet of dining, entertainment, hotel, office, residential, retail and lifestyle amenities to downtown St. Louis.

Scott, based in Edwardsville, is the third largest credit union in St. Louis, with more than $1.3 billion assets.