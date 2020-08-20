Bank of Belleville goes solar with $145,000 roof that has a 6-year payoff

"We'll probably save $10,000 a year on the utility bill, so it's less than a six-year payoff — kind of a no-brainer"

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Bank of Belleville has installed a $145,000 solar roof that will cut its utility costs by $10,000 a year and has a six-year payoff at most.

"Our net investment is $45,000 to $50,0000 after federal tax credits and Ameren incentives," President and CEO Ron Stephens said. "We'll probably save $10,000 a year on the utility bill, so it's less than a six-year payoff — kind of a no-brainer."

The 68-kilowatt solar energy production system was installed at the bank at 215 S. Illinois St. this month, and Ameren is expected to put it online any day. EFS Energy was the project coordinator, and Weeke Sales and Service was the electrical contractor.

Stephens said the bank was open to solar power because it views itself as socially responsible. With the Ameren program, energy produced, say, on a sunny weekend when the bank is empty, is stored on a grid and available for the bank's use when needed. "You never lose any," Stephens said.

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert said Bank of Belleville is one of the few businesses in the city using solar energy. “From a long-term sustainability standpoint, I’m happy to see Bank of Belleville proving that going green makes good business sense in addition to being environmentally friendly,” he said. “Utilizing solar panels can help businesses reduce reliance on an unpredictable expense and plan better for the future.”

