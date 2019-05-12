ST. LOUIS — A developer wants to bring a popular dog park and restaurant concept to St. Louis: Bar K.

Clayton-based Green Street hopes to land Bar K for one of its projects in St. Louis in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

“We would love to be a part of bringing Bar K to the St. Louis metro area," a Green Street spokeswoman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Plans haven't been finalized, she added.

Bar K partner Leib Dodell previously talked about the company's plan to fetch more locations and cited cities such as St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Minneapolis and Nashville as possibilities. To foster that growth, Bar K hired its first COO — Shawn Craft — in September. Craft said Bar K wants to be in 10 markets in five years.

"There's not a person from out of town that says we couldn't have one of these in their city," Craft said during a previous interview. "I think our growth opportunities are endless."

The dog park, bar/restaurant and event space combo at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City topped 1,900 member households earlier this year, and PETS+ magazine dubbed it America’s coolest pet business.

