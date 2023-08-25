Basketball courts, redevelopment of Steinberg Ice Rink planned at Forest Park

The preliminary concept plan to create summer uses at Steinberg Pavilion and Rink, which opened in 1957 and has long been a destination for holiday ice skating, is being referred to by its backers, the city and nonprofit organization Forest Park Forever, as “Steinberg Reimagined.” Renderings show a cover over the rink that would adapt it for full-time use, with new features that could include a rooftop terrace, rooftop cafe, community room, a trail to Kingshighway, a water play feature, snack area, shaded seating and green space.