Bass Pro Shops location under construction in Sunset Hills is getting bigger

The new store in Sunset Hills will now take up the entire shopping center at 3600 S. Lindbergh Boulevard.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Bass Pro Shops location that's under construction is getting bigger, even before it opens.

The new store in Sunset Hills, originally projected to open in the second half of 2022, will now take up the entire shopping center at 3600 S. Lindbergh Blvd., with the Springfield, Missouri-based outdoor retailer adding about 17,500 more square feet onto the original 75,000-square-foot layout, Sansone Group broker Grant Mechlin told the Business Journal.

Development costs for the entire project and the expansion were not immediately available.

Bass Pro will also lease the site next door to its original space, The Tile Shop, which would have been the only store in the shopping center other than Bass Pro. A deal was reached for The Tile Store to terminate its lease early, Mechlin said.

Clayton-based commercial real estate firm Sansone Group owns the shopping center and leased the space to Bass Pro in a deal announced last year. Lease terms weren't disclosed, but the average asking rent in South County was $14.23 per square foot as of the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Bass Pro Shops did not immediately respond to a questions about whether the new addition postpones the project’s opening date.

The Tile Shop in Sunset Hills will close Oct. 31, combining operations with its there location in Brentwood, a store employee said.

After original anchor tenant Toys R Us closed in 2018, followed by a Ross Dress for Less that closed later, most of the Shoppes at Sunset Hills shopping center was vacant when Bass Pro signed on to the new location.