Bayer reaches $2B deal to resolve future Roundup lawsuits

ST. LOUIS — Bayer said Wednesday it has reached a $2 billion deal to resolve future lawsuits over claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

The company said it reached an agreement with plaintiffs’ lawyers that it will present to a San Francisco federal judge who last year rejected a $1.25 billion proposal, according to a statement issued by Bayer.

In June, Bayer reached a broader $9.6 billion settlement that would resolve most of the U.S. lawsuits that had already filed.

The $2 billion deal proposes creating a class of future claimants who have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and who were exposed to Roundup before their diagnosis. The settlement also includes benefits for people who were exposed to Roundup who develop the cancer in the future.

Under the deal, Bayer will provide $2 billion for an initial four-year period as compensation and to cover outreach and diagnostic assistance. People exposed to Roundup who were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma may be eligible for up to $200,000 in compensation.