Bayer reaches $6.9M settlement with New York over advertising for Roundup

NEW YORK — New York's attorney general on Thursday announced a settlement with Bayer over claims it made false and misleading claims over the safety of the Roundup weedkiller.
Bayer will pay $6.9 million to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, it said, money that will be used to "prevent, abate, restore, mitigate or control the impacts of toxic pesticides such as those containing glyphosate on pollinators or aquatic spaces."
James said that Bayer and St. Louis-based Monsanto, which it bought in 2018 for $62.5 billion, repeatedly claimed in advertising that Roundup consumer products containing glyphosate were safe and non-toxic without adequate substantiation.