Business Journal

Beast Butcher & Block in The Grove has closed

Beast Butcher & Block opened in its 6,000-square-foot space in The Grove in 2019 after being in development for two years.
ST. LOUIS — Beast Butcher & Block, located at 4156 Manchester Ave. in The Grove, has closed.

The restaurant ended its day-to-day operations on March 26 but was open Sunday, as owners David and Meggan Sandusky said the restaurant would honor Easter brunch reservations.

They will additionally hold three more previously scheduled barbecue demonstration classes, set to occur throughout the remainder of the month on April 15, 22 and 29.

The property at 4156 Manchester Ave. is owned by 4156 Manchester Investors LLC, an entity whose registered agent is Bryan Shaw, an owner at Clayton-based CPA firm Hoffman Clark LLC, according to his LinkedIn profile.

