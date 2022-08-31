St. Louis-area store among 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations slated to close

Bed Bath & Beyond's Fairview Heights location appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing.

The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.

Bed Bath & Beyond said in August it will close about 150 of its lower-producing locations and reduce its corporate and logistics workforce by 20%, as well as securing $500 million in new financing.

The company plans to change its merchandising and inventory strategy to again focus on national brands, rather than its private labels.

Many of the initial 56 stores listed for closure are in the upper Midwest, New York and New Jersey. No Missouri stores made the initial shutdown list.

In addition to Bed Bath & Beyond's Fairview Heights location, five other Illinois stores are on Thursday's liquidation list: Carbondale, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Joliet and Bourbonnais.

