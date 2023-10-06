Local shop Beignet All Day will move to St. Louis County

The beignet makers — which began as a stand at local farmers markers and now is also a storefront in the marketplace at Urban Eats, a shared kitchen and market at 3301 Meramec St. in Dutchtown — will move into Tami’s Dugout, a bar and restaurant at 8742 Watson Road, opening Nov. 2.

Jennie Sloss, who co-owns Beignet All Day with her fiancé, Joe Lamprich, said the company's last day at Urban Eats would be Oct. 21. The next couple weeks will be spent breaking down its space at Urban Eats and moving its décor and equipment to Tami’s, where it will operate as Beignet All Day at Tami’s Dugout, she said.