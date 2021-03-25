BeLeaf Medical partners with SLU on cannabis science and operations certification

The SLU program, established in 2020, is designed to educate students in all aspects of the cannabis industry

ST. LOUIS — BeLeaf Medical has partnered with Saint Louis University’s School for Professional Studies in the development of the the school's cannabis science and operations program.

The SLU program, established in 2020, is designed to educate students in all aspects of the cannabis industry and understanding of the pharmacological properties of cannabis.

“A certificate from an exceptional educational institution such as SLU provides great benefit to cannabis owners across the country,” said Mitch Meyers, CEO of BeLeaf Medical. “An educated workforce for this new, expanding industry is very important to startup and growing businesses.”

SLU's classes in the School for Professional Studies are typically offered in accelerated eight-week sessions.

Though many U.S. schools and universities offer cannabis courses online and in person, SLU’s certificate program is the first of its kind in Missouri and is taught by industry professionals as well as experienced SLU faculty. The program addresses all aspects of the medical cannabis industry, including cultivation, manufacturing, dispensing, plant science, compliance and operations. In eight months, the program has enrolled about 300 students from 35 states and Puerto Rico.

“Legalized cannabis is poised to be a $150 billion industry by 2025,” said Tracy Chapman, dean of the School for Professional Studies. “In addition to Missouri, thousands of jobs are being created across the country, resulting in an emerging need for educated employees to support and sustain this rapidly growing industry.”

