Bellerive Country Club to host another big PGA Tour event

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis area will again host the BMW Championship, officials announced Tuesday.

The 2026 BMW Championship will be played at Bellerive Country Club, which hosted the event in 2008.

A date hasn't yet been set for the 2026 event at Bellerive, but it will take place in August officials said.

The BMW Championship, which dates back to 1899, is the penultimate event of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs. Originally called the Western Open, it's the third-oldest tournament on the PGA Tour schedule, behind the British Open and the U.S. Open. BMW became the title partner of the event in 2007.

“Bellerive is thrilled to host the 2026 BMW Championship and welcome the FedExCup Playoffs back to St. Louis,” Bellerive Country Club President Rick Walsh said Tuesday in a statement. “Our club has a storied history of major championship golf. We expect to present a formidable test for the players while celebrating our incredible and supportive community.”

Bellerive Country Club's course, originally designed by architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1960, underwent a major renovation in 2005, as well as targeted renovations in 2013 and 2019. Jones’ son, Rees Jones, led all the renovation work on the course.

The BMW Championship is expected to have an estimated economic impact of over $30 million in the region surrounding St. Louis, PGA Tour officials said.

The 2008 BMW Championship, held at Bellerive that September, drew an estimated 100,000 golf fans and generated $28 million for the St. Louis region, organizers said at the time. The 2008 event was named “Best in Class” by the PGA Tour for the overall presentation and success of the event.

The 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive drew massive crowds, with over 200,000 expected to attend the seven days of championship events and with a regional economic impact that exceeded $100 million, according to Explore St. Louis.

Tuesday's announcement follows word in November that Bellerive will host the 2030 Presidents Cup. Besides the 2008 BMW Championship and 2018 PGA Championship, Bellerive has been the site of the 1965 U.S. Open, 1992 PGA Championship, 2001 WGC-American Express Championship, 2004 U.S. Senior Open and 2013 Senior PGA Championshp.