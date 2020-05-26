With lifeline from TV appearances, local purse maker starts selling protective gear

The company has added a product line of hybrid mask-scarves and two types of face shield hats

ST. LOUIS — Armed with cash from two successful TV promotions, Belleville purse maker Save the Girls has launched a line of protective face apparel.

The company, which specializes in touchscreen cell phone purses, built a side business selling surgical masks from its overseas manufacturers after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, it has added a product line of hybrid mask-scarves and two types of face shield hats.

“It’s going to be a big deal for us to have this extra equipment,” said founder and CEO Tami Lange. “People are very responsive to it.”

Lange said the shield hats have been particularly popular, likely because they are more comfortable and breathable than masks.

“They’re selling like crazy,” she said. “We just put them online, and this morning I woke up and there were all kinds of people buying them.”

The new product line is the latest twist in what has been a roller-coaster ride for Save the Girls. After retail closures wiped out more than 95% of sales, Lange landed an appearance on comedian Howie Mandel’s Save Small Business show. That generated money for her surgical mask initiative, and led to a 45-second spot on The View that sold 8,000 purses during the show.

Save the Girls now has an upcoming spot on home shopping channel QVC. Lange said the TV publicity has been a lifeline for the company, especially because Save the Girls still hasn’t received the $500,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan it applied for from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The company got a separate loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but with SBA loan rationing in place, Lange isn't sure if she'll ever see the full $500,000.

“Praise God we have these extra avenues, because if not, we’d be in really big, big trouble,” Lange said.

Not only has the extra money enabled Lange to introduce protective scarves and hats, it has also helped her buy more face masks, of which she has sold about 70,000 in total. Lange previously was selling the masks only to organizations in need, but she said by next week, she’ll have a steady supply of surgical and KN95 masks available for individuals.

Click here for the full story.