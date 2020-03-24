ST. LOUIS — Bi-State Development said Monday that one of its employees who works at the Metropolitan Square Building in downtown St. Louis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The employee had limited contact to a small group of people," Bi-State said in a statement. "As a precaution, employees who were in close contact with the individual have been instructed to stay at home and self-quarantine/monitor for a duration of 14 days from the last date of contact with that employee," who is receiving treatment.

Bi-State said its assets "surrounding the employee's interactions were cleaned and disinfected in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

The building's manager, JLL, said in a note earlier Monday that there was a suspected virus case in the building, and that "the appropriate hygiene risk management procedures will be implemented where necessary."

It also said door handles, stair handrails and elevator buttons are disinfected daily.

The building's manager, Larry Hunkins, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The 42-floor office tower, fourth largest by square feet in the region, is owned by 601W Cos. of New York.

Other major tenants include Evans & Dixon, Bryan Cave, HeplerBroom, the St. Louis Regional Chamber, WeWork and Dentons.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Missouri had 183 recognized cases of the virus, which has caused major disruptions to the local economy.

Click here for more stories from the St. Louis Business Journal.

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

More Coronavirus Coverage