St. Louis chocolatier to shutter original location as it plots growth

DES PERES, Mo. — Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates, which last year expanded to a second location, said Friday it will shutter its original store as it plots wholesale expansion and future locations.

The St. Louis-based chocolatier will close its Des Peres location at 13014 Manchester Road, with Aug. 31 being its final day in business, the company said in a Facebook post.

Bijoux opened its second shop, at 7930 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves' Old Orchard district, before Christmas last year. The business moved all its production to the new location, which included retail space for its handcrafted and specialty chocolates, as it had quickly outgrown its original storefront that opened three years ago, owner Meggie Mobley said in December.

The Webster Groves location "is alive and thriving so don't worry," she said in Friday's Facebook post.

